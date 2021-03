DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were injured Monday night in a shooting in Darlington County, according to Sheriff James Hudson.

The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Bishop Drive north of Darlington, Hudson said. The extent of the victims’ injuries is unknown, but they were taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

Hudson said no one is cooperating with officials.

No other information is available. Count on News13 for updates.