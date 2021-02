MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were injured in an early morning shooting in Mullins, according to police.

Cpt. Philip Mostowski with the Mullins Police Department confirmed the shooting with News13 Sunday afternoon.

Mostowski says that no suspect is in custody and that the injuries are non-life threatening.

The victims are not giving police any infromation, according to Mostowski.

The shooting is still under investigation.

