3 injured in shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were injured Thursday evening in a shooting in Florence, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

A call for shots fired came in just before 7:30 p.m. in the area of Gaillard Street, Brandt said. A short time after, another call came in for three gunshot victims who were brought to a hospital. Police learned that the shooting happened in the 400 block of Noble Street near Jarrott Street.

The shooting is under investigation. No suspects were named and the conditions of the people shot is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Shelley at 843-665-3191 or ashelley@cityofflorence.com.

