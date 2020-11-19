3 injured in shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were shot Wednesday evening in Florence, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

The shooting happened at 6:12 p.m. on Gaillard Street between Kershaw Street and Walnut Street. Capt. Brandt tells News13 there is a fairly big scene.

All three victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say it’s too early to say what led to the shooting or if there are any suspects.

No other details were released. Count on News13 for updates.