3 men lead deputies on 120 mph chase after Darlington shooting

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office found guns and drugs inside of a car on May 10, 2021, following a shooting and high-speed chase. (Source: Darlington County Sheriff’s Office)

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities apprehended three men Monday after a high-speed chase following a shooting, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy responded at about 11 a.m. Monday after authorities received a call about people in multiple vehicles shooting at each other on Main Street in Darlington, according to an incident report.

A deputy saw a vehicle matching a suspect’s description driving north on U.S. 52, according to the report. The deputy attempted to catch up to the vehicle, turning on their blue lights and sirens, and the vehicle sped up to more than 120 mph.

The vehicle blew a tire and began smoking heavily before being surrounded by other police vehicles on Journeys End Road, according to the report.

The driver was identified as 19-year-old James Bishop, according to the report, and the passengers were 21-year-old Frederick Bennett Jr. and 22-year-old Damon Williamson Jr..

Shell casings were found in the car. A search of the vehicle found multiple assault rifles and high-capacity magazines, along with an open liquor bottle, according to the report. Bennett was also found with 3 grams of marijuana.

Bishop was charged with failure to stop for a blue light, driving under suspension and for failing to move over for emergency scene management, operating an uninsured vehicle, littering, having a vehicle license registered to another vehicle, failure to obtain a vehicle license, broken seal of liquor and for being minor in possession of alcohol. Bennett was charged with simple possession of marijuana.