3 people facing drug charges after investigation into sale of drugs near Marlboro County school

MCCOLL, SC (WBTW) – Three people are facing drug charges after an investigation into the sale of drugs near a Marlboro County school.
The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said they began an investigation “into the illegal sale of narcotics in a neighborhood near the McColl Elementary Middle School.”
The sheriff’s office said as a result of this investigation, a search warrant was executed at a home in the 200 block of Haywood Street in McColl on February 26.
“This search warrant resulted in the recovery of stolen property, a firearm, the arrest of a wanted fugitive, and the seizure of a large sum of narcotics,” said the sheriff’s office. The following people were arrested:
- Eric Michael Jordan, 31. Charges include: possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin within proximity to a school, possession of methamphetamines, and fugitive from justice warrant from North Carolina.
- Amber Kalyn Goins, 25: Charges include: possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin within proximity to a school, and possession of methamphetamine.
- Burl Eugene Cox, Jr, 30: Charges include: possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine within proximity to a school.
