3 people injured in shooting outside Darlington nightclub

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were shot outside of a Darlington nightclub early Saturday morning, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson, Jr.

The shooting took place outside of Studio 54 in Darlington, according to Hudson.

Hudson said that the shooting was not reported when it happened that the report came from the hospital when the victims arrived.

Two investigators talked to the victims, who did not want to cooperate, according to Hudson.

Count on News13 for updates.

If you have any information, call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at 843-398-4501.

LATEST HEADLINES: