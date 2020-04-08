3 shootings last night in Dillon County, investigators don’t know if they’re related

DILLON CO, SC (WBTW) – The sheriff’s office is investigating three shooting incidents in Dillon. All of them happened on Tuesday night.

Authorities do not know if the shootings are related.

The first shooting incident occurred on Oscar Drive in Hamer where a person and a vehicle were shot. The victim suffered a non-life threatening injury.

The second shooting incident occurred at a residence on Finch Drive in Hamer where the residence had been shot. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The third shooting incident occurred at a residence on Harlee’s Bridge Road where the residence had been shot. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The incidents are currently under investigation by the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. No additional information is available.

