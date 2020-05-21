4 arrested after firearms, drugs, about $700 seized in Marlboro Co.

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Four people were arrested after firearms, drugs and money were seized in Marlboro County.

On May 19, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, SC Law Enforcement Division, Bennettsville Police Department and the McColl Police Department conducted a joint operation in the county, the sheriff’s office says. “The goal of this operation was to target neighborhoods in Marlboro County that have seen a recent surge in gun and drug activity; especially during the ongoing pandemic.”

Three firearms, including one stolen firearm, pills, cocaine, marijuana and about $700 in U.S. currency “associated with the possession and/or distribution of cocaine” were seized in the operation, the sheriff’s office says.

Those arrested include:

Robert Jenkins, 61, of Bennettsville: charged with distribution of a schedule I narcotic- third offense

charged with distribution of a schedule I narcotic- third offense Lonnie Marie Griggs, 43, of Bennettsville: charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine – first offense

charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine – first offense Laron Fuller, 32, of Bennettsville : charged with distribution of cocaine base- second offense

: charged with distribution of cocaine base- second offense Anthony Dewayne Brigman, 18, of McColl: charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession with intent to distribute schedule I narcotic

Robert Jenkins, 61, of Bennettsville (Courtesy- Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office)

Lonnie Marie Griggs, 43, of Bennettsville (Courtesy- Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office)

Laron Fuller, 32, of Bennettsville (courtesy: Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office)

Anthony Dewayne Brigman, 18, of McColl (courtesy: Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office)

“We have targeted the flow of unlawful drugs in Marlboro County over the past 40 months and that has resulted in numerous trafficking arrests, manufacturing arrests, and distribution arrests,” Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon said. “We will continue to put boots on the ground and work with our law enforcement partners and our community partners to reach our goal…a happy, healthy, and safe Marlboro County.”

LATEST HEADLINES: