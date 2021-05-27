4 charged after undercover drug investigation at Florence County motel

FLORENCE CO, S.C. (WBTW) — Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office narcotics bureau charged four Pee Dee adults after an undercover drug investigation.

Investigators searched a motel on David McLeod Boulevard on Tuesday and found Fentanyl tablets, marijuana, several firearms, and ammunition as well as narcotics paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office.

The following four people were charged:

John Tyler Haselden-Dubose, 23, of Darlington, was charged with possession of a controlled substances with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Charles William Book, 35, of Pamlico, was charged with possession of marijuana.

John Garret Book, 22, of Timmonsville, and Samantha Lee, 21, of Hartsville, were charged with possession of a controlled substances with intent to deliver.

All four were booked and released from the Florence County Detention Center.