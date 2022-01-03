Police still investigating after 4 men stabbed on New Year’s morning in McColl

MCCOLL, S.C. (WBTW) — Four men were stabbed on New Year’s morning at a home in the 300 block of Delano Street in McColl, according to Police Chief Brian Genwright.

Genwright said all of the victims had lacerations but none of their injuries was life-threatening. He also told News13 in an email Monday afternoon that all of the victims could also be suspects.

The incident took place about 12:45 a.m, but no other details have been released. Genwright said his department is still investigating.

