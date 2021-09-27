4th person charged in deadly shooting at Hartsville gas station in June

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorities have charged a fourth person in the shooting death of a 35-year-old man at a Hartsville gas station in June.

According to an arrest warrant provided to News13 by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Darius Montrez Ings, 29, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the June 19 shooting death of Mardrall Deon Addison at 104 Bobo Newsom Highway. The warrant says “probable cause is based on video surveillance from the incident location.”

Deputies previously arrested Cherod Johnson, Sheona Woodham and Deonta Jackson in connection with Addison’s killing.

Johnson, 30, was charged with two counts of attempted murder for allegedly firing multiple shots into a fleeing vehicle with two people inside, according to arrest warrants. Woodham was charged with accessory after the fact to felony or murder after deputies say she was at the scene of the crime when the murder occurred and drove multiple suspects away in a getaway car.

Jackson, 19, was charged with murder and criminal conspiracy. According to warrants, he lured Addison over using gang signs and taunting. He was previously arrested in a July 2019 pizza delivery driver shooting in Hartsville.

Ings, Johnson and Jackson remain in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.