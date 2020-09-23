5 charged after pregnant woman, man shot in McColl in August

MCCOLL, S.C. (WBTW) — SLED announced Wednesday charges for five people after a man and pregnant woman were shot in McColl in August.

According to SLED, the shooting happened Aug. 9 somewhere in McColl. A specific location was not given.

The pregnant woman was flown to McLeod Hospital in Florence and the man was taken there by EMS to be treated for their injuries, according to warrants.

Dre’qwan Xavier McCray, 20, is accused of shooting the two victims with intent to kill them, according to SLED. He’s charged with two counts of attempted murder.

SLED also charged three other people with accessory after the fact to a felony. Those people charged are Devin E. Sweatt, 22, Camden E. Quick, 19, and Summer R. Holm, 18.

According to warrants, a vehicle was pulled over a few minutes after the shooting. Summer Holm and McCray were both identified as passengers in the vehicle. Quick was the driver. According to warrants, Quick didn’t provide information regarding the shooting or that the shooter was in his car.

A fifth suspect, Juanita P. Holm, 55, was charged with two counts of obstructing justice.

According to an affidavit, Juanita helped her daughter, Summer, avoid capture. Between Aug. 10 and Aug. 18, SLED said law enforcement tried to contact her several times regarding arrest warrants for her daughter and her boyfriend, Quick.

Juanita told law enforcement she didn’t know where her daughter was. Investigators determined Summer and Quick went to a relative’s home in North Carolina on Aug. 10, according to SLED. When law enforcement went to that home, they learned Juanita arranged for Summer and Quick to be picked up just before law enforcement arrived.

SLED said Juanita later admitted she made contact with Summer, deleted text messages, and refused to provide her location or contact information.

Juanita Holm was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center. The other four suspects were taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center.

