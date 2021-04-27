5 Darlington shooting suspects identified, charged with attempted murder

Quitin Jaa’mal Alexander Benbow (top left), Jamal Malik Martin (top right), Javiaeon Washington (bottom left), and Marquez Lamonte Williams (bottom right) (Courtesy: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Five suspects in a weekend Darlington shooting have been identified and charged with attempted murder and other charges, according to the Darlington Police Department.

Demani Maliq Johnson, 17, of Florence, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

Javiaeon Washington, 18, of Florence, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine.

Jamal Malik Martin, 18, of Florence, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

Quitin Jaa’mal Alexander Benbow, 23, of Florence, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

Marquez Lamonte Williams, 21, of Effingham, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine.

The charges stem from a shooting Friday evening on Edwards Avenue. One person was shot and is expected to recover, according to police.