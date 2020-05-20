5 narcotics, firearms arrests made after Marlboro Co. operation

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Five narcotics- and firearms-related arrests were made after an operation in Marlboro County Tuesday night.

The operation targeted areas of the county that saw an “upswing in crime during COVID-19,” according to Lt. Trevor Murphy, with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. The areas specifically targeted were McColl and Bennettsville.

The operation was conducted by deputies and investigators with the sheriff’s office, Bennettsville Police Department investigators, McColl Police Department officers and SLED agents, Murphy said.

The operation finished around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Murphy said.

More information and details about the arrests will be released tomorrow. Count on News13 for updates.

