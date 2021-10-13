5 people arrested after 5 shot at Marlboro County nightclub

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Five people were arrested after five people were shot Sunday morning at a Marlboro County nightclub, according to Lt. Trevor Murphy with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

The names of the five people are expected to be released Thursday morning, but Murphy did say all five people are from Rockingham, North Carolina.

Five people who were leaving a Marlboro County nightclub early Sunday morning were walking to their cars when they were shot, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

The five people who were shot were leaving Club Amnesia along Highway 15-401 at about 1:52 a.m. when they were shot while crossing the road to get to the parking lot, deputies said. A dark-colored vehicle was traveling eastbound towards North Carolina when it stopped in the road and shot at the people.

The vehicle then sped off into North Carolina, according to deputies. Two off-duty deputies who were helping with security at the club chased the car into North Carolina while other off-duty deputies rendered aid to the victims.

Bria Michell Byrd, 23, of Rockingham, North Carolina, and Ronnie Oxendine, 31, of Rockingham, North Carolina, both died at the scene, according to deputies. The three other people shot are expected to recover.