5 people leaving Marlboro County nightclub were walking to cars when shot, deputies say

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Five people who were leaving a Marlboro County nightclub early Sunday morning were walking to their cars when they were shot, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

The five people who were shot were leaving Club Amnesia along Highway 15-401 at about 1:52 a.m. when they were shot while crossing the road to get to the parking lot, deputies said. A dark-colored vehicle was traveling eastbound towards North Carolina when it stopped in the road and shot at the people.

The vehicle then sped off into North Carolina, according to deputies. Two off-duty deputies who were helping with security at the club chased the car into North Carolina while other off-duty deputies rendered aid to the victims.

Bria Michell Byrd, 23, of Rockingham, North Carolina, and Ronnie Oxendine, 31, of Rockingham, North Carolina, both died at the scene, according to deputies. The three other people shot are expected to recover.

Deputies have identified several suspects and are working with U.S. Marshals and other federal agencies. The names of the suspects have not been released.

“We heard all the gunshots and saw the law coming this way,” Sh’Ronald Lewis said. “I was like, that’s down there by my house.”

Lewis was headed home from the store when she heard the shots. She lives just down the street from the club and drove through the scene on her way home.

“I spotted the boy laying there in the middle of the road,” Lewis said. “They were holding him, shaking him.”

Lewis stopped to let ambulances by and watched as first responders aided the victims. She said she was aware of minor incidents at the club before, but not like this.

“Seeing that last night, I feel like there shouldn’t even be a club anymore,” Lewis said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at 843-479-9999.