5 shot in Marion, multiple people wanted

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Police are searching for multiple people on attempted murder charges after five individuals were shot in Marion this past weekend.

These people are wanted and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the Marion Police Department:

Tameisha Cierra Lasane (18 yoa, Mullins, SC)

Zyrei Pre’mere Platt (19 yoa, Mullins, SC)

Derrian Domanek Platt (aka Dee Dee, 33 yoa, Mullins, SC)

Kyrei Janeai Platt (23 yoa, Mullins, SC)

They are to be considered armed and dangerous and not be approached, police said.

Quanisa Michelle Owens is also wanted for accessory after the fact of attempted murder.

The shootings happened at 100 W. Liberty St. in Marion on Saturday. No information is available on the condition of the victims.

If you know the whereabouts of any of these people or have any other information pertaining to this incident, please notify the Marion Police Department or local law enforcement.

No further information has been provided at this time.