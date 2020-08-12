6 arrested after investigators find drugs, gun inside Lamar home

LAMAR, S.C. (WBTW) — Six men were arrested after investigators found drugs and a gun inside a Lamar home Tuesday, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators found cocaine, crack cocaine, pills, a loaded 9mm handgun, marijuana, several weight scales, and more than $2,000 cash, according to Sheriff Tony Chavis.

Christopher Valouse Ervin, Anthony McFadden, Diedric Anton McCullough, Jermaine Blathers, Elray Swinton, and Cornelius Raheem Freeman were all arrested and are facing charges related to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and deputies expect to make more arrests.

