6 injured after shooting at Florence sports bar

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Six people were injured after a shooting Saturday morning at a sports bar in Florence, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Police were called just before 3 a.m. to The Players Club on South Irby Street for a shooting. Six victims were found.

All of the people injured are expected to survive. There is no information about any possible suspects or if anyone has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Oliver at 843-665-3191 or email Goliver@cityofflorence.com.

