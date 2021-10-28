7 vehicles including ambulance damaged after rocks thrown from Florence overpass

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Seven vehicles, including a Florence County ambulance, were damaged after rocks were thrown from an overpass in Florence, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Police were called at about 7:40 p.m. Saturday to the 100 block of East Palmetto Street after reports of rocks being thrown off the overhead railroad tracks, Brandt said.

Police didn’t find any suspects at the time but have since found several juvenile persons of interest, Brandt said. It’s unclear if anyone was injured in any of the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brandt at 843-665-3191 or email mbrandt@cityofflorence.com.