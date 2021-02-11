72-year-old Florence man charged with sexual exploitation of minor

Charles Simpson Cromer (Courtesy: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 72-year-old Florence man was arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Charles Simpson Cromer was arrested Wednesday and charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor for allegedly possessing child sexual abuse material, according to Wilson.

Investigators were led to Cromer after a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Wilson said.

Cromer faces up to 10 years in prison.

