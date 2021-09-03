72-year-old man shot while sleeping in Mullins in possible drive-by

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 72-year-old man was shot Friday morning while sleeping at his home in Mullins in a possible drive-by, according to police.

Police said the man was shot in the left arm at about 1 a.m. at a home on East Lowman Street, according to the police report. His home was shot two times, police said.

Another woman’s home was hit by bullets five times, according to the report. By looking at the bullet entry and exit points, police determined the shots were fired from the South Mullins Street area.

On South Mullins Street, police found five .40 shell casings in the roadway near the home and two .380 casings about 20 feet to the north, according to police.

The woman whose house was hit said her son had been getting threatening text messages from someone.

A witness nearby told police he heard gunshots in the area and saw a black SUV drive past immediately after, according to the report.

The incident remains under investigation and as of Friday afternoon, no one has been taken into custody. Anyone with information is asked to call Mullins police at 843-464-0707. Count on News13 for updates.