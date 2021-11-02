8 dead within week from gun violence during Oct surge in deaths, injuries

A map of shootings within News13’s coverage area, as of Nov. 2, 2021.

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – More people were injured and killed due to gun violence in October within News13’s coverage area than any other month this year, according to a crime analysis by News13.

That area includes Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina.

Although October did not have the highest number of shootings, there were multiple incidents that injured or killed numerous people.

There were at least 27 people injured and 15 killed last month, totaling 42, according to the data. There were a total of 29 shootings, a decrease from 41 in September.

June had 38 shootings before the violence cooled in July and August, which each had about 24 shootings, before surging again this fall.

At least 61.3% of days in October had a shooting within News13’s coverage area.

By Oct. 31, which was the 304th day of the year, the area had experienced at least 321 shootings.

Those statistics do not include suicides, unless the event was a murder-suicide. The data does include accidental shootings, deaths that have been ruled as justified and people who were shot by law enforcement.

At least five people died due to shootings on Oct. 30, alone, and eight people were killed in shootings during the last week in October.

Of those who were killed and have had their identities revealed by authorities, the youngest was 23, and the oldest was 49.

One shooting in October has been ruled as self-defense after a man who was banned from a bar tried to enter it, assaulted a security guard and was then shot.

A number of the October shootings injured multiple people, and a handful were double homicides.

Two people were killed in a shooting on Oct. 8 that started at the Escalade Club in Dillon. Gregory Covington, 32, died at a hospital in a shooting that injured another person. Zenna Ann Bethea, 26, was later killed after a group left the hospital.

Two days later, a 23-year-old Bria Byrd and 31-year-old Ronnie Oxendine were killed outside of Club Amnesia in McColl after they were shot at while walking to their vehicles. An additional three people were left in critical condition. Five people have since been arrested and charged with murder.

On Oct. 23, a shooting at the Players Club in Florence led to six people being injured.