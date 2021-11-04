9 accused gang members charged with distributing drugs in Florence area

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Nine people have been charged in federal court in connection to drug trafficking and firearm offenses in Florence, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney M. Rhett Dehart.

Several of the defendants are convicted felons.

The charges come after the defendants were arrested on Oct. 19. Multiple agencies, including federal, state and local authorities, worked towards the arrests for years as part of an effort targeting violent street gangs, according to the announcement.

The nine are part of a street gang in Florence, according to the announcement, and used guns and violence “to conduct their illegal activity and further their criminal enterprise.”

The group has allegedly trafficked crack, cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana.

The following have been charged:

Demetrius Cornelius Thomas, 34, of Florence, with conspiracy to distribute and distribution and crack, and possession with the intent to distribute crack, cocaine and heroin

Delonta Nathaniel Brown, 35, of Florence, with conspiracy to distribute crack, possession with the intent to distribute crack, cocaine and heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug tracking crime, and being a felon in the possession of a firearm

Shakeam Marquise Backus AKA “B.G.,” 26, of Florence, with conspiracy to distribute crack, possession with the intent to distribute crack, cocaine and heroin, and for being a felon in the possession of a firearm

Marquaris Quachan Da-Whan White AKA “KAP Savage,” 25, of Florence, with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, the possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and being a felon in possession of a firearm

Ty Quez Chamon Cooper, 26, of Florence, with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, two counts of the possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and for being a felon in possession of a firearm

Jyqwon Antonio Woods AKA “Cheese,” 33, of Florence, with conspiracy to distribute crack and cocaine, the possession with the intent to distribute crack and cocaine, the possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and for being a felon in possession of a firearm

Tyraze Tyrone-Lamonte Eaddy, 22, of Florence, with robbery affecting interstate commerce, the possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana, and the possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Joey Qurrieven York Jr., 22, of Florence, with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and for being a felon in possession of a firearm

Levester Tyyon Woods AKA “Main,” 36, of Florence, with conspiracy to distribute crack and cocaine, and possession with the intent to distribute crack, cocaine and marijuana

If convicted, Thomas, Brown, White, Cooper, Woods and Eaddy are facing up to life in federal prison. Backus may see up to 40 years in federal prison. Woods may see up to 20 years in federal prison.