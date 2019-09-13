Additional criminal sexual conduct charges filed against son of accused Florence officer killer

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Additional criminal sexual conduct charges have been filed against the son of an accused Florence officer killer.

Eight additional charges were filed against Seth David Hopkins on August 23, according to the SC Public Index. These charges include:

5 counts of criminal sexual conduct with minor or attempt – victim under 11 years of age- first degree

2 counts of criminal sexual conduct with minor, third degree- commit/attempt lewd act (victim under 16 years & actor over 14 years)

Voyeurism, violating place of privacy, views, photographs, records or films, 1st offense

In October 2018, Seth Hopkins was charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, victim 11 to 14 years of age inclusive, and first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt, victim under 11 years of age, according to the public index. These charges are still pending.

Eight people were shot during the shooting at 932 Ashton Drive in Florence on October 3 2018, including seven law enforcement officers.

Sgt. Terrence Carraway was killed in the shooting and FCSO Inv. Farrah Turner died on Oct. 22.

FCSO Investigator Sarah Miller, FCSO Deputy Arie Davis, Florence police officer Brian Hart, Florence police officer Travis Scott, and Florence police officer Scott Williamson were wounded in the shooting.

Seth Hopkins’ father, Fred Hopkins, has six attempted murder charges and two murder charges pending in connection to the shooting, the SC Public Index shows.

Seth Hopkins (left) and Frederick Hopkins (right). Photos: Florence County Detention Center.

Following the shooting, News13 obtained warrants, which revealed details surrounding the shooting. CLICK HERE to read more about what those warrants said.

In December 2018, News13 reported that deputies were called to the Hopkins’ home dozens of times before the deadly officer shooting.

In May 2019, News13 reported that SC lawmakers passed a resolution to rename a section of Highway 378 near Lake City in honor of Investigator Farrah Turner. This section is now named the Farrah Turner Memorial Bypass.

A dedication for the Farrah Turner Memorial Bypass was held in August.

In May, Turner and Sgt. Terrence Carraway were honored duirng a memorial at the Criminal Justice Academy in Columbia.

Also in May, News13 reported that Turner and Carraway were inducted into the SC Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame.

In March, Francis Marion University dedicated a new park to Turner, who graduated from the university in 2005.