Agencies arrest suspect in deputy assault in Darlington

DARLINGTON CO, SC (WBTW) — Law enforcement agencies arrest suspect charged with attempted murder and burglary after hitting a deputy with his patrol car on Saturday.

Christopher Markeith Hart was arrested at a residence in Florence by the US Marshals Task Force, Florence County Sheriff’s Special Response Team and Darlington County Sheriff’s Special Incident Response Team, according to officials.

Hart was placed into the handcuffs of the deputy he assaulted, according to DCSO.

Hart is currently in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

