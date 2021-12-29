Shooting near Mullins injures one person

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting Wednesday evening near Mullins, authorities said.
It happened inside a home near Starling Road, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.
No additional information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-423-8399.
Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.
News13 is tracking shootings across the viewing area for 2021. Deadly shootings are marked in red. Some shootings are so close in proximity that they appear as one mark. Zoom in for the most-detailed look.