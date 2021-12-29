Shooting near Mullins injures one person

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting Wednesday evening near Mullins, authorities said.

It happened inside a home near Starling Road, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

No additional information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-423-8399.

