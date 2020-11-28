Argument leads to shootout in Florence Saturday afternoon

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — Officers with the Florence Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday afternoon.

FPD responded to the 300 block of Royal Street regarding a shooting, according to officials.

Two men pulled out guns while arguing with each other and exchanged gunfire, according to officials.

Officials say that one man was wounded in the exchange and transported to a hospital by EMS.

The other man fled the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Cpl. Scott at (843) 665-3191 or tsscott@cityofflorence.com.

