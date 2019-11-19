Darlington convenience store robbed at knifepoint, police investigating

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Officers with the Darlington County Police Department are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a convenience store Monday night.

According to Cpt. Kimberly Nelson, with the Darlington Police Department, the robbery happened at the Youngs Food Store on North Main Street.

Investigators say a man in all black robbed the store while armed with a knife. The suspect left the store heading in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Darlington Police Department at 843-398-4026.

