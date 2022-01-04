Armed robbery reported at Hartsville convenience store

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities in Darlington County are investigating after a man with a gun reportedly robbed a Hartsville convenience store Tuesday night.
Sheriff James Hudson said it happened about 9 a.m. at the Foxes Corner convenience store at the intersection of Lakeview Boulevard and Old Camden Road in Hartsville.
The sheriff’s office said a store employee told deputies that a tall, thin man wearing a mask entered the store with a handgun and demanded money. He ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash and other items from the store.
No other details about the robbery were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.