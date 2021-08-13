Arrest made after multiple people shot riding in van in Darlington County in July

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies made an arrest Friday after multiple people were shot July 23 while riding in a van in Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
Kiyonte Tyquis Hickman was arrested and charged with seven counts of attempted murder.
Hickman is accused of shooting several people who were riding in a van in on Oleander Drive, according to officials. None of the victims had life-threatening injuries.
Hickman is held in W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center. Bond was denied at a hearing Friday, according to deputies.
No other information can be released due to an ongoing investigation.
