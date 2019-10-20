Arrest made in connection with shooting that left Bennettsville 18-year-old dead

CHERAW, SC (WBTW) – A suspect has been apprehended in connection with a shooting that left a Bennettsville man dead.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday morning that deputies arrested Shyheem Ingram, 22, of Cheraw in connection with the shooting.

The arrest was made around 11 p.m. Saturday, after authorities had been searching for him for days.

Deputies found Sedrick Covington, 18, of Bennettsville, dead from a gunshot wound at 9:59 p.m. on Monday on Smithville Church Road. Covington was in the driver’s seat of his vehicle.

There has been an ongoing feud between Ingram and Covington, according to Sheriff Dixon.

The shooting is still being investigated.

