Arrest made in deadly Latta shooting

Pee Dee Crime
LATTA, SC (WBTW) – An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting in Latta.

Robert Allan Crowley, 52, of Latta, has been charged with murder in the deadly shooting, which happened Sunday on Musket Drive, the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office says.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Crime Scene is helping the sheriff’s office to process the scene, Captain Cliff Arnette previously said.

