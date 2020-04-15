LATTA, SC (WBTW) – An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting in Latta.
Robert Allan Crowley, 52, of Latta, has been charged with murder in the deadly shooting, which happened Sunday on Musket Drive, the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office says.
South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Crime Scene is helping the sheriff’s office to process the scene, Captain Cliff Arnette previously said.
Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Arrest made in deadly Latta shooting
- City of Marion imposes curfew from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.
- Americans would receive $2,000 stimulus check each month through COVID-19 crisis under proposed legislation
- Medieval Times lays off 131 employees
- 30 NFL draft hopefuls showed off skills at a virtual pro day