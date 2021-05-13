Arrest made in February Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An arrest was made April 14 in connection with a February shooting in Darlington County, according to an incident report.

News13 requested the incident report from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office last month and didn’t receive it until Thursday.

Rorshea La’Nesha Huggins, 32, of Columbia, was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling, according to the report. On Feb. 26, Huggins is accused of firing shots at a home on Reynolda Drive in the Lamar area of Darlington County after a fight.

One woman inside the home was grazed by a bullet, according to the incident report. There were two other people inside the home when it was hit by gunfire.

The victims said they were on Soulful Lane in Darlington when several people showed up and “began to cause problems,” according to the report. They then went to the home on Reynolda Drive and entered the home without permission. The victims were able to push a female outside of the home and close the door, according to deputies.

The report didn’t make clear if the female who entered the home and banged on the door was Huggins or if other people were involved in the incident.

Once the door was closed, the woman began pounding on the door and it was hit by gunfire, according to the report.

Huggins was taken to W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center and later released.