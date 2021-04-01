Arrest made in Florence hit and run that left victim in critical condition

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A man has been arrested in connection with a hit and run that happened in the City of Florence on Tuesday night.

Capt. Bob Drulis with the Florence Police Department tells News13 that Kinshae Dominique James has been arrested for the incident that happened on Royal Street. The victim was in critical condition as of Wednesday.

James is charged with hit-and-run causing great bodily injury, leaving the scene of a collision with great bodily injury, driving under suspension — 3rd or subsequent offence, failure to yield the right-of-way on a left turn, and habitual traffic offender, according to Capt. Mike Brandt.

James was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $102,000 bond, according to Brandt.