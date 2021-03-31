Arrest made in murder of missing 80-year-old Horry County woman found dead in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An arrest was made Wednesday in connection with the murder of a missing Horry County woman who was found dead in Marion County Monday.

Dominique Davonah Brand, 29, of Marion, was arrested Wednesday, according to police.

He’s charged with murder, kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Brand will be arraigned Thursday at 9:30 a.m., according to police.

80-year-old Mary Ann Elvington was reported missing Monday after she was last seen at her home on Highway 76 in Nichols, according to Horry County police. Her 2012 Buick LaCrosse was found unoccupied on Bobby L. Davis Boulevard in Marion County Monday evening.

Photo of Mary Ann Elvington courtesy of HCPD

Elvington’s body was found on Zion Road near Zion Grocery, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson. That’s about 10 miles from where her vehicle was found.