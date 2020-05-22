Attempted murder suspect taken into custody in Dillon County

MCCOLL, S.C. (WBTW) — An attempted murder suspect was taken into custody Friday at a home on Judson Road in Dillon County, according to Chief Billy Stubbs with the McColl Police Department.

Stevvon “Snoop” Lewis was wanted on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, felon in possession of a firearm and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature from two separate incidents, Stubbs said.

Stubbs said Lewis has been evading capture by fleeing on foot with help when law enforcement was in an area he frequented.

Lewis was taken into custody without incident with the help of McColl Police Department, Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, SLED, and Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Lewis was previously arrested in May 2019 on charges of attempted murder and burglary after a home invasion and shooting in McColl.

Stubbs said Lewis is a known gang member.