Attorneys for Seth Hopkins file court motions

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Attorneys for Seth Hopkins filed discovery motions to get a look at the evidence the solicitor’s office has gathered.

Hopkins’ attorney filed a Brady Motion and an Edwards Motion on June 6th, according to online court documents.

Hopkins is the son of Fred Hopkins. Fred Hopkins is charged in connection to the October 3, 2018 shooting of several law enforcement officers in Florence’s Vintage Place neighborhood.

Eight people were shot, including seven law enforcement officers. Sgt Terrence Carraway was killed in the shooting, and Investigator Farrah Turner died on October 22.









His son, Seth Hopkins, is charged with:

Criminal sexual conduct with minor or attempted – victim under 11 years of age, First degree

Criminal sexual conduct with minor or attempted – victim 11 to 14 years of age inclusive, Second degree

According to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements, these are discovery motions, so that Hopkins’ defense attorneys can see the evidence prosecutors plan to use against him in court.

A Brady Motion is also known as “Rule 5” in South Carolina Courts. Here’s a description from the SC Judicial Branch:

