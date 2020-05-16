Authorities in Marlboro County make armed robbery arrest

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Authorities in Marlboro County have arrested and charged a man following an assault and armed robbery.

The Bennettsville Police Department Detective’s Division arrested Tamarh Quione Hicks Friday with help from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, a news release said.

Hicks was arrested without incident at a Marlboro County home. He has been charged with armed robbery and assault.

Bennettsville officers responded on May 9 to an armed robbery on a pathway behind the Hillcrest Apartments, the department said. The victim said he was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint.

Hicks is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

This case is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bennettsville Police Department at 843-479-3620, Marlboro County Central Dispatch or Detective De’Aron Smith at 843-544-8178. All information received will remain confidential. Count on News13 for updates.

