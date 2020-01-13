Authorities investigate after body found in vehicle in Dillon County

LITTLE ROCK COMMUNITY, SC (WBTW) – Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle in Dillon County.

Dillon County deputies were called to Harllee’s Bridge Road in the Little Rock community of Dillon County around 11 p.m. Sunday, according to Captain Cliff Arnette, with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. A person was found dead in a vehicle.

The sheriff’s office and the Dillon County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

The SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) assisted deputies at the scene.

An autopsy has been ordered by the coroner’s office.

