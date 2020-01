BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Authorities are investigating the death of a person found in Bennettsville on Tuesday.

A body was discovered in the area of Academy Road and Laney Lane, according to Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown. The cause of death will not be known until an autopsy is performed on Thursday.

