Authorities respond to drive-by shooting near Timmonsville

TIMMONSVILLE AREA, SC (WBTW) – A drive-by shooting near Timmonsville left one person hurt early Saturday morning.

Authorities responded to the incident around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, Timmonsville Chief of Police Billy Brown tells News13.

It happened near the intersection of Sally Hill Road and Highway 76.

No arrests have been made yet in connection with this incident.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate. Count on us for updates as we learn more.