TIMMONSVILLE AREA, SC (WBTW) – A drive-by shooting near Timmonsville left one person hurt early Saturday morning.
Authorities responded to the incident around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, Timmonsville Chief of Police Billy Brown tells News13.
It happened near the intersection of Sally Hill Road and Highway 76.
No arrests have been made yet in connection with this incident.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate. Count on us for updates as we learn more.
- Man arrested after allegedly selling drugs at Robeson County Fair
- Three arrested in Robeson County after authorities seize drugs
- Authorities respond to drive-by shooting near Timmonsville
- Timmonsville shooting leaves one dead, another injured
- *That* red Jeep making appearance in Murrells Inlet Saturday as owners continue to raise money for Bahamas