Authorities respond to drive-by shooting near Timmonsville

Pee Dee Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Shooting-Investigation_174495

TIMMONSVILLE AREA, SC (WBTW) – A drive-by shooting near Timmonsville left one person hurt early Saturday morning.

Authorities responded to the incident around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, Timmonsville Chief of Police Billy Brown tells News13.

It happened near the intersection of Sally Hill Road and Highway 76.

No arrests have been made yet in connection with this incident.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate. Count on us for updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: