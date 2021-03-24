Bennettsville man charged with kidnapping, violating parole

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 66-year-old Bennettsville man has been charged with kidnapping after police said he took a woman’s phone and wouldn’t let her leave a hotel room.

Raymond Eugene Atkinson was staying with a woman in a Hartsville hotel over the weekend when the two got into an argument, according to an incident report. A few days earlier, the woman said Atkinson refused to let her rent the room with her own identification, and made her use her late mother’s driver’s license.

Police said that Atkinson blamed the woman for everything that had gone wrong and his life, and that his previous charges for domestic violence was the reason why he was taking anger management classes. When the woman said she wasn’t at fault, he grabbed her by the face, slammed her into the bed and began suffocating her.

She got away and he attempted to suffocate her again before she got away a second time, according to the report. He then took her cell phone and wouldn’t let her leave the room for the rest of the day.

He gave her phone back on Monday. She ran away and called his probation officer, according to the report. Police said that she had visible scratches on her nose and left eye, along with a swollen left wrist.

Atkinson has been charged with first-degree domestic violence, kidnapping and for violating probation. He has received $15,000 in bond.