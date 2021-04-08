Bennettsville man out on bond 1 of 2 arrested on drug trafficking charges

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after it said an investigation uncovered that they were trafficking heroin, according to information released Thursday by authorities.

The two men, 31-year-old Adam Manning Polson, and 34-year-old George Trevor Lowery, were arrested Thursday on Salem Road, according to the sheriff’s office. Both have been charged with trafficking in heroin, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with the intent to distribute a schedule II controlled substance. They were both also charged with an undisclosed misdemeanor, according to authorities.

Lowery, who is from Bennettsville, was out on bond when he was arrested, according to the sheriff’s office. He had been arrested on March 4 and charged with trafficking in heroin and possession of cocaine.