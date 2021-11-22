Ex-Bennettsville officer allegedly grabbed suspect’s neck, threw him against wall, warrant says

BENNETTSVILLE S.C., (WBTW) — An officer with the Bennettsville Police Department has been fired after he allegedly choked a person who was restrained and in custody and threw him against the wall, according to officials.

Jalen Hilton, 23, turned himself in and was charged with second-degree assault and battery and misconduct in office, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

On July 6, officer Hilton was immediately put on administrative leave without pay by Chief Kevin Miller after accusations of the incident, according to BPD.

Miller reviewed the incident and contacted SLED to review the incident. Hilton was fired from the department.

Miller wants the citizens of Bennettsville to know he will hold officers accountable for their actions.

“We must not only police the public but police ourselves as well,” a statement from the department reads.