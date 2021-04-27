Bennettsville police arrest 3 after Monday night shooting

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Bennettsville police arrested three people after a shooting Monday night in Bennettsville, according to Lt. Larry Turner.

Jaquan Rogers, Ra’sson Williams, and Raekquan Stanton were arrested, Turner said. Rogers and Williams were each charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, aggravated disorderly conduct and malicious injury to personal property.

Stanton was charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, aggravated disorderly conduct and malicious injury to personal property.

Rogers, Williams, and Stanton were taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center.

No one was injured in the shooting, Turner said. The incident is under investigation and no other details were immediately available.