Bennettsville police investigate after masked men rob store with gun

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Bennettsville police are investigating Friday after masked men robbed a store with a gun, according to Lt. Larry Turner with the police department.

Three men, some wearing masks, went into One Tobacco Shop on Highway 9 Friday and left with an undisclosed amount of money after hitting an employee in the head with a gun, Turner said. That’s in a shopping plaza next to Walmart.

Police are looking for a silver truck that may possibly be connected to the robbery. Anyone with information should contact the Bennettsville Police Department at 843-479-3620.