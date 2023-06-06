BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – A search is underway for a man who walked into a Sav-Way gas station and stole $1,200 in cash and several cartons of cigarettes, according to Bennettsville police.

Bennettsville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the subject whose photos were captured on surveillance video. The incident happened at about 2 a.m. Sunday, According to a Facebook post from the department.

Photo courtesy of Bennettsville Police Department

The man allegedly walked into the store demanding cash while waving a gun at the clerk, police said. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs more than 200 pounds.

Police said they were unable to determine which direction the man went after fleeing.

The owner of the Sav-Way is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the man. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-479-3620 or 843-479-9999.