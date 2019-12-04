Bennettsville police respond to shooting, 1 detained for questioning

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Bennettsville police are responding to a shooting.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on West Main Street, according to Lt. Larry Turner, with the Bennettsville Police Department.

Turner said the victim of the shooting is a man and one person is being detained for questioning.

No other information is available. Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.

